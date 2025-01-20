iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 372,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

