iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.