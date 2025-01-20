iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $942.74 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.