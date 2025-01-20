iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 950.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $138.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

