Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $81.34 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

