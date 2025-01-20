JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $260.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

