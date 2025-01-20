JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.41. The company has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

