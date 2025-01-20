Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $601,675.41. This trade represents a 57.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $1,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,585.20. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,668 shares of company stock worth $3,331,558 in the last three months. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.