Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,710,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $215.23 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

