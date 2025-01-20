Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 65,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $10,526,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 194.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of MTDR opened at $63.83 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

