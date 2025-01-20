Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Medpace by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $337.35 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.32 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

