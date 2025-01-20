Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

