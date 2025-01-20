Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,420.90. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,326,168 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

