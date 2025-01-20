Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

