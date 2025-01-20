Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 3,058 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

