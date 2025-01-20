Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 4,656 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

