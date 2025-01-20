Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 876 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

