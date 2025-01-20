Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $92.67 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

