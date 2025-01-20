Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

