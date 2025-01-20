Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $204,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Duolingo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.90.

DUOL stock opened at $351.13 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.06 and its 200 day moving average is $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 191.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,124 shares of company stock valued at $91,694,238 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

