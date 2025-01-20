Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 598,512 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $13,706,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter worth $11,337,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 769,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

