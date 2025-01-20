Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

