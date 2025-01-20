Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $396.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

