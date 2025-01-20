Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 572.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,928,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $198.36 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

