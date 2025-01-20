Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

