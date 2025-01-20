Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.53.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $266.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $247.36 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

