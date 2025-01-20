Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,111,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.65 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

