Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 227,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

