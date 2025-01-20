Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,072.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,069.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

