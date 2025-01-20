Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $593.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average of $461.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.04 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.46, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

