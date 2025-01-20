Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 206,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

