Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $35,759,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 119,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

