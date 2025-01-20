Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

