Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $2.74 Million in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000.

Shares of USTB opened at $50.27 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

