Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.09 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $976.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

