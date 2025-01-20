Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $151.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

