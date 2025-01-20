Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $591.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $490.24 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

