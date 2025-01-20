Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 23,114 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

