Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,311 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 132.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.34 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

