Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,252 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,951,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,369,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $13,737,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,255,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

