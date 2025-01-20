Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 53,482 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,462.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

