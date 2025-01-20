Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $456.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

