Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

