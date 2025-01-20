Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 95.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.18 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

