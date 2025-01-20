Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VDC opened at $209.43 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $189.56 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $214.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

