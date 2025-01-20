Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,621 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

