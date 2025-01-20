Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 5.05% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

PSR opened at $90.21 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $100.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

