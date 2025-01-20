Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 156,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

