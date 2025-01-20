Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 800,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,074 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,613,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

