Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 743 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

